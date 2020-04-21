WATCH LIVE: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news conference April 21 to give an update on the city’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.
The mayor’s remarks are expected to begin at 9:30 am EDT. Watch them in the player above.
Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 20
Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’
Watch
Apr 14
The problem with thinking you know more than the experts
Read
Aug 12
An 11-year-old changed election results on a replica Florida state website in under 10 minutes
Watch
Apr 20
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on U.S. pandemic response polling
Watch
Apr 20
How the COVID-19 pandemic is sending American agriculture into chaos
Health
Apr 21
By Courtney Vinopal
World
Apr 21
By Kelvin Chan, Beatrice Dupuy, Associated Press
By Samy Magdy, Associated Press
By Kim Tong-Hyung, Associated Press
By Cara Anna, Elena Becatoros, Chris Blake, Associated Press
Politics
Apr 21
By Associated Press
Economy
Apr 20
By Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press
Nation
Apr 20
By Ryan Foley, Associated Press
World
Apr 20
By Robert Burns, Associated Press
Health
Apr 20
By Candice Choi, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.