WATCH LIVE: Trump honors ‘hard work, heroism and hope’ in White House Rose Garden

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to honor “hard work, heroism and hope” in the White House Rose Garden on May 15.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

Trump said Friday that he’s hopeful to have a coronavirus vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive who Trump has tapped to serve as the administration’s virus czar, said that early trial data suggests that “a few hundred million doses of vaccine” will be delivered by late 2020.

Trump, speaking at a Rose Garden event, reiterated that he wants to see states move forward with reopening their economies.

“We are back, vaccine or no vaccine,” Trump said.

