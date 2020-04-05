Will the coronavirus change how skeptics think about science?

Naomi Oreskes:

Correct. So what we're seeing here is that the just in time mentality, which might work perfectly well for inventory in a factory or for automobile parts, simply does not work when you're looking at a public health threat or an environmental threat. The good news is that we do actually have positive examples from a past that we can draw on to think about how we can do different things differently going forward. The example I know best and have worked on in my own research is the history of the ozone hole. In the case of ozone, scientists back in the 1970s recognized that certain chemicals that were in refrigerants and hairspray could destroy stratospheric ozone. That ozone is essential for protecting life on earth from deadly ultraviolet radiation. But the huge difference then compared to now was political leadership. Our political leadership at that time was willing to accept the scientific evidence, did not disdain experts as eggheads or worse. And so that advice was taken seriously. And the result was an international treaty. It was implemented. It's worked. And we are alive here to tell the tale because we listen to scientific information. It's a reminder of the role of political leadership and the importance of scientific expertise.