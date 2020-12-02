#GivingTuesday

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Chamber of Commerce holds virtual discussion with the CDC

Health

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark will speak with Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the state of the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Watch in the video player above.

In total, the U.S. has seen more than 13.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 270,000 COVID-related deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

A surge of new cases in recent weeks has raised questions about what additional COVID-19 precautions may be needed. Redfield’s interview follows news on Wednesday that British officials authorized a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

