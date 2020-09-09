WATCH LIVE: U.S. health officials testify before Senate on COVID-19 vaccine development

U.S. health officials will testify Sept. 9 before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Jerome Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General, will both testify at the hearing.

The hearing comes after the company AstraZeneca put late-stage studies of its COVID-19 vaccine on temporary hold to investigate whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot.

The Department of Health and Human Services has allocated billions of dollars in funding to several companies working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as part of “Operation Warp Speed.” In addition to AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are both working to develop a safe, effective vaccine against the coronavirus as well.

President Trump has repeatedly made promises that the U.S. can deliver a vaccine by the end of the year. At a news conference on Sept. 4 he said, “We think we can probably have it sometime during the month of October.”

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease doctor in the U.S., told the PBS NewsHour on Tuesday that it is “unlikely” a coronavirus vaccine will be ready and available by Election Day this fall.

On Monday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused the president of “undermining public confidence” by promising a vaccine before election day, but underscored the urgency of the situation, saying, “We need a vaccine and we need it now.”