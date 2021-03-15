WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force gives update on pandemic

The White House COVID-19 task force will give an update Monday on the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 534,000 Americans.

Watch the briefing live at 11 a.m. ET in the video player above.

The Biden administration said last week that it has the authority to direct states to open up their vaccine supply to all adult Americans by May 1 using the same mechanism it used to order teachers and childcare workers eligible this month.

States are required to distribute the federally provided vaccines in accordance with guidelines set by the Department of Health and Human Services. The department will issue a directive that states allow all adults to be vaccinated under their eligibility criteria by May 1.

