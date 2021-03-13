One year into COVID-19 in the U.S.: vaccine rollout, hesitancy, and supply

Caroline Chen:

So when I looked yesterday, nearly 10% of the population has gone into full regimens of fully vaccinated. So we are starting to get to sort of what I would consider like significant numbers, which is great. In terms of supply, this is sort of a constantly moving target as the US government continues to work out contracts with the manufacturers and sort of, kind of pushes on them. So what I think we can confidently say is, based on the contracts that have already been put out there, that we should have enough supply for all Americans by at least June. And I think that the Biden administration has been pushing on them, for example, by getting Merck to help make the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

But again, as you talked about, you know, vaccines produced does not mean vaccines in arms. There's so many complicated components here. So having supply is, of course, the first thing. But then we have to be able to have administrative capacity. So the logistics of administering these barriers we just talked about and then there's still significant cohorts of people, particularly a static part has actually been Republicans that continue to be very hesitant and not wanting to get the vaccine. So there are advocacy groups that are working on breaking down that sort of hesitancy and working to make it so that once the supply is there, that everybody will actually feel comfortable getting it. And then eventually we'll have to finish the trials in teens and younger children for it to even be available for them. So there are still groups of people, I think, that we have to work on to eventually catch up to the supply.