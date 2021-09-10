WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force holds briefing after Biden unveils action plan

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is expected to hold a briefing Friday after President Joe Biden shared his administration’s latest plan to get more people vaccinated and respond to the pandemic.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 11:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled new mandates to get 100 million Americans vaccinated and ensure children can return to school safely. In his speech, Biden expressed frustration with people who have have not yet gotten vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

So far, nearly three-quarters of Americans age 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But millions of Americans remain vulnerable to the virus. And no vaccine has been authorized for children aged 11 or younger.

READ MORE: 4 takeaways about Americans’ COVID views at summer’s end

In the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, 19 percent of U.S. adults said they had no plans of getting vaccinated. That resistance hss diminished since earlier in the summer, when 28 percent said they would not get inoculated against COVID-19.

That reluctance has contributed to the latest surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, which has overwhelmed health care systems, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.