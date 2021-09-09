WATCH LIVE: Biden announces six-part plan to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his six-step plan to address the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, as the delta variant derails the nation’s recovery.

Biden is expected to speak at 5 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

More than 652,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and there have been more than 40 million known cases nationwide.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that Americans are getting infected at 10 times the rate needed to end the pandemic, according to Axios.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

