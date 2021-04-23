WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 task force offers pandemic update

The White House COVID-19 task force will brief reporters on the nation’s pandemic response and take questions Friday.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

The briefing comes as public health and medical experts prepare to gather to deliberate over whether to continue the pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On April 13, federal regulators recommended “out of an abundance of precaution” a pause for the single-dose vaccine following reports that a handful of people had developed rare but severe blood clots after they received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

At that point, 6.8 million people had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making up less than 5 percent of the U.S. vaccine rollout.

Editor’s note: Johnson & Johnson is a paid funder of the PBS NewsHour.