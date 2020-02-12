What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: WHO deliberates how to design novel coronavirus drugs

Health

The World Health Organization is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday following two days of deliberation about how to speed up resources to fight novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 as the disease has been newly christened.

Watch the press conference livestream in the media player above on Feb. 12 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Researchers from around the world have convened in Geneva, Switzerland, to figure out how to develop vaccines and medications to help people infected with this virus. There are currently no drugs designed to do so.

Since late December, more than 43,000 people worldwide have become sick with this disease, predominantly in China, the country where the virus originated. The illness has been linked to the deaths of more than 1,100 people, all but one of them in China.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 11 WATCH: Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race

  2. Watch Feb 11 The ‘remarkable’ DOJ controversy over Roger Stone’s sentencing

  3. Watch Feb 11 Sanders wins narrow New Hampshire victory, followed by Buttigieg and Klobuchar

  4. Read Feb 12 Trump overwhelmingly wins Republican primary in New Hampshire

  5. Read Feb 11 How a dream cruise ended with a novel coronavirus quarantine

The Latest