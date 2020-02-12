WATCH LIVE: WHO deliberates how to design novel coronavirus drugs

The World Health Organization is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday following two days of deliberation about how to speed up resources to fight novel coronavirus, or COVID-19 as the disease has been newly christened.

Researchers from around the world have convened in Geneva, Switzerland, to figure out how to develop vaccines and medications to help people infected with this virus. There are currently no drugs designed to do so.

Since late December, more than 43,000 people worldwide have become sick with this disease, predominantly in China, the country where the virus originated. The illness has been linked to the deaths of more than 1,100 people, all but one of them in China.