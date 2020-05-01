WATCH LIVE: World Health Organization gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam
The World Health Organization will update the press about COVID-19 response efforts Friday.
Watch the press briefing livestream in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.
Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 28
The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19
Read
Apr 30
Michigan House doesn’t extend virus emergency order amid protests
Watch
Apr 29
A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world
Watch
Apr 14
The problem with thinking you know more than the experts
Read
Apr 29
Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November
Economy
May 01
By Paul Wiseman, Associated Press
Health
May 01
By Laura Santhanam
Politics
May 01
By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
Health
Apr 30
By David Koenig, Associated Press
Politics
Apr 30
By Jill Colvin, Associated Press
Nation
Apr 30
By Associated Press
World
Apr 30
Science
Apr 30
By Marcia Dunn, Associated Press
By Amy Taxin, Adam Beam, Stefanie Dazio, Associated Press
By Josef Federman, Associated Press
Arts
Apr 30
By Stacey Plaisance, Associated Press
By Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.