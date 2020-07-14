What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Your questions on reopening schools amid COVID-19, answered

Health

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S., so does the debate over whether schools should reopen to students in the fall. Where do health experts, the Trump administration, school officials across and teachers the country stand on welcoming students back to classrooms amid the coronavirus pandemic? How could their decisions affect children and young adults and the teachers and staff that support them at school? And what steps should parents consider to keep their kids safe?

Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University, and PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham will answer viewer questions on what this school year could look like.

Watch the conversation in the live player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

