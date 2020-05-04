#GivingTuesday

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Tim Sullivan, Associated Press

WATCH: Louisiana governor gives coronavirus update

Health

Louisiana lawmakers began restarting their legislature — even as they feuded over whether they should return at all.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Political battles have become increasingly embedded in coronavirus policy in the United States. In Louisiana, Republican legislators irritated by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15 were eager to return to work.

But Democrats saw things differently: “It could be a devastating blow to the strides made and to the safety of our residents, our staff and members if we returned to business as usual prematurely,” Democratic leaders wrote in a letter.

The moves to open U.S. states came even as the country’s one-day death toll stood at 1,313 on Sunday with more than 25,500 confirmed new infections, according the most recent Johns Hopkins University count. The real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

Tim Sullivan, Associated Press

