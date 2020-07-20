WATCH: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference to give an update on the city’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

De Blasio tweeted Saturday about a news report describing block-party like crowds in Queens. He called it “unacceptable” and promised to make sure city restaurants comply with rules.

“New Yorkers have made too many sacrifices to fight COVID-19,” the Democratic mayor said on Twitter. “We can’t let up now.”