WATCH: New York city mayor gives coronavirus update

New York City is launching an ad campaign to educate parents about a rare syndrome that is thought to be linked to COVID-19 and has been diagnosed in more than 80 children in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Digital ads alerting parents to the symptoms of the inflammatory condition in children are starting Wednesday, de Blasio said, and ads on radio and TV, on bus shelters, and in community newspapers will follow.

“We have to rapidly inform families all over the city,” the mayor said.

The condition, being called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.

Two young boys and an 18-year-old woman diagnosed with the syndrome have died in New York state, including one in New York City.

Health officials are investigating 102 cases statewide, Cuomo said. Sixty percent of the children displaying symptoms tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and 40% tested positive for its antibodies.

