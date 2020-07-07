WATCH LIVE: College officials testify on future of higher education amid COVID-19

The Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee will hold a hearing July 7 on COVID-19’s impact on the future of higher education.

The hearing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Leaders from Minneapolis College, The California State University, Western Governors University, and the American Educational Research Association will testify at the hearing.

The hearing comes amid the announcement of a new rule by federal immigration authorities stipulating that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

As of July 6, 60 percent of U.S. colleges were planning on holding in-person classes in the fall, while 24 percent had proposed a hybrid model, according to tracking by the Chronicle of Higher Education. Nine percent were planning on holding classes exclusively online.