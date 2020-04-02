WATCH: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
Candice Norwood
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.
Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
