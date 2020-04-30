What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal

WATCH: NYC Mayor de Blasio says funeral home’s storage of bodies in trucks is ‘aberrant,’ ‘unconscionable’

Health

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave an update on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus on April 30.

Watch the mayor’s remarks in the player above.

New York City has more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, than anywhere else in the state, with nearly 160,000 confirmed cases. At least 12,287 New York City residents have died from the virus, which has overwhelmed hospitals across the city, as well as the mortuary system.

In response to a call the police received about an overwhelmed Brooklyn funeral home that was storing dozens of bodies on ice in rented trucks, de Blasio called the situation “aberrant” and “unconscionable.” He stressed that support from the city was available to funeral homes should they need it, and encouraged them to seek out that support before making such decisions.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

