Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Pence visits CDC to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Health

Vice President Mike Pence has a scheduled stop in Atlanta today to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and attend a roundtable discussion on developments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence is expected to join the roundtable discussion at 12 p.m. ET today. Watch it live in the player above.

Among the topics expected to be addressed are plans for distributing the vaccine. On Thursday, the vice president attended a separate roundtable discussion in Memphis, touting the U.S. government’s plans for making millions of doses available to the public.

After Pence’s visit to the CDC, he will travel to Savannah, Georgia, to support a campaign rally for GOP candidates vying for two seats in a pair of January runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Dec 03 U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

  2. Read Dec 03 Vaccines against the coronavirus will have side effects – and that’s a good thing

  3. Watch Dec 03 U.S. takes aggressive steps against China for forcing Uighurs into labor

  4. Read Dec 03 Georgia GOP seeks mail-in ballot changes, despite no evidence of systemic fraud

  5. Read Dec 04 Fauci says ‘yes right on the spot’ to Biden

U.S. hits bleak milestones with record numbers of hospitalizations, deaths

Nation Dec 03

The Latest