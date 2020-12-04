WATCH LIVE: Pence visits CDC to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Vice President Mike Pence has a scheduled stop in Atlanta today to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and attend a roundtable discussion on developments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pence is expected to join the roundtable discussion at 12 p.m. ET today. Watch it live in the player above.

Among the topics expected to be addressed are plans for distributing the vaccine. On Thursday, the vice president attended a separate roundtable discussion in Memphis, touting the U.S. government’s plans for making millions of doses available to the public.

After Pence’s visit to the CDC, he will travel to Savannah, Georgia, to support a campaign rally for GOP candidates vying for two seats in a pair of January runoff races that will determine control of the Senate.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.