WATCH: Virginia governor gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Justin Stabley
Justin Stabley
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam held a news conference April 29 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Apr 29
Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November
Read
Apr 29
52 people who worked or voted in Wisconsin election have COVID-19
Watch
Apr 28
The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19
Read
Apr 29
Despite widespread economic hardship, most Americans not ready to reopen, poll says
Watch
Apr 29
The challenge of distance learning for parents of children with special needs
Health
Apr 29
Nation
Apr 29
By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
Health
Apr 29
By Justin Stabley
By Associated Press
Economy
Apr 29
By Brady McCombs, Associated Press
Politics
Apr 29
By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
By David A. Lieb, Associated Press
World
Apr 29
By Michael R. Sisak, Associated Press
By David Eggert, Associated Press
By Kevin Freking, Jill Colvin, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.