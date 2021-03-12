WATCH: White House COVID-19 task force offers update on pandemic

The White House COVID-19 Task Force encouraged child care providers to get vaccinated during a briefing Friday.

Watch the briefing in the video player above.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged child care providers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent spreading the virus. She said that this is an important measure and complements the $24 billion earmarked for child care in the American Rescue Plan Act. That money is designed to help cover rent but also to secure personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies for child care providers.

Her remarks came after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and President Joe Biden signed it into law Thursday. Biden announced in an address Thursday night that he was directing states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May.

The relief package is designed to buoy the nation’s sagging economy, expand and extend jobless benefits until September, and provide $350 billion to state and local governments that saw tax revenues wither away during the pandemic.

The package also provides $14 billion to help with vaccine distribution. The U.S. is vaccinating more than 2 million people daily, but the rise of variants of the coronavirus only creates greater urgency to get more people fully vaccinated.

The U.S. is also inviting more people to volunteer to vaccinate others and will set up a portal to organize those efforts, said Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who leads the Biden administration’s Health Equity Task Force. The nation must keep equity at the heart of the country’s response, and where people live still plays a big role in whether or not someone can get vaccinated, she said.