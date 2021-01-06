What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

At least one explosive device found near U.S. Capitol

Nation

At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to “remain peaceful.”

WATCH: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks after pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 05 WATCH LIVE: Violent pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol, halting Electoral College vote

  2. Read Jan 06 WATCH: Trump directs protesters to march to the U.S. Capitol ahead of count of Electoral College votes

  3. Read Jan 06 WATCH: U.S. Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police

  4. Read Jan 06 Read Pence’s full letter saying he can’t claim ‘unilateral authority’ to reject electoral votes

  5. Read Jan 06 Ossoff wins in Georgia, tipping Senate control to Democrats

Tensions rise as Congress prepares to certify election results

Politics Jan 05

The Latest