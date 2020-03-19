What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
By —

Associated Press

California governor issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

Nation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has put the nation’s most populous state on a stay-at-home order.

Map: Watch the real time-spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

It expands to nearly 40 million people restrictions he said already applied to about half the state. He said late Thursday that the statewide restriction on any non-essential movement outside the home is needed to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

Newsom earlier in the day issued the dire prediction that 56% of California’s population could contract the virus over the next eight weeks.

READ MORE: The essential coronavirus FAQ

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 17 WATCH LIVE: Confronting Coronavirus — A PBS NewsHour Special

  2. Read Mar 19 California governor issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak

  3. Read Mar 18 USDA fights to purge food stamps recipients despite pandemic

  4. Watch Mar 18 Yo-Yo Ma on encouraging ‘Songs of Comfort’ amid global crisis

  5. Watch Mar 19 Economist Ken Rogoff on whether the U.S. has ever experienced a crisis like this one

The Latest