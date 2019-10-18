What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A group of Houston Rockets fans hold up signs in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on Oct. 16, 2019. Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
China denies asking NBA to fire manager over Hong Kong tweet

Nation

BEIJING (AP) — China denied NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s claim on Friday that it demanded the firing of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey over a tweet that supported anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

“The Chinese government never posed this requirement,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

During an appearance in New York on Thursday, Silver said the NBA was “being asked to fire (Morey) by the Chinese government, by the parties we dealt with, government and business.”

“We said, ‘There’s no chance that’s happening,'” Silver said. “There’s no chance we’ll even discipline him.”

WATCH: A PBS NewsHour special series, “China: Power and Prosperity”

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV did not air the two NBA preseason games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets last week. Tencent, which has a $1.5 billion deal to stream NBA games in China over the next five years, has also stopped showing Rockets games but has not totally dropped all NBA content.

The league and LeBron James, one of its biggest stars, have been heavily criticized by some U.S. lawmakers for the perception that they caved to the Chinese regime. Morey has not been rebuked publicly by the league, and Silver has said that the league will support his freedom of expression.

