Ida: Louisiana braces for impact as evacuations continue

Roby Chavez:

Well, Hari, it's going to be a long night. The hurricane made landfall about 11 o'clock this morning. And officials expect this to be a very significant event causing catastrophic damage. Currently here outside, you can see the wind is already blowing. We've had some gusts up to 74 miles an hour. And the storm is still a bit a ways away.

In south Louisiana where they're taking a big hit, officials there told folks hug your kids, say a prayer and hunker down. This storm is coming. We expect this to be the most powerful storm since the 1850s. We did see a lot of rapid intensification with this storm overnight. We saw it increased 45 miles per hour. Keep in mind, on Friday, this was a cat one with 74 miles per hour. It is now onshore with 150 miles per hour as a cat four.

Officials are expecting flash flooding, catastrophic winds and a powerful storm surge. Governor John Bell Edwards has declared a state of emergency and he's activated some 5,000 members of the National Guard. Down in south Louisiana, there's a mandatory evacuation that is in place in the coastal parishes in the Lafourche, Terrebonne and St. Charles. But officials tell us at least 50% of those residents decided to ride this storm out, even though they warned this would be a life altering storm, Hari.