What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
By —

Associated Press

IRS deposits first economic support payments

Nation

WASHINGTON — The IRS says the first economic support payments stemming from the coronavirus outbreak have been deposited in taxpayers’ bank accounts.

In its tweeted announcement Saturday night, the IRS didn’t say how many taxpayers have received the payments or how much money has been disbursed so far.

The tweet says: “We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress and then signed into law last month by President Donald Trump.

Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

The payment steadily declines for those who make more.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 10 Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

  2. Read Apr 11 Trump leaves trail of unmet promises in coronavirus response

  3. Read Apr 11 IRS deposits first economic support payments

  4. Watch Apr 11 What being sick and symptomless means with the coronavirus

  5. Watch Apr 10 Shields and Brooks on COVID-19 suffering, Sanders’ exit

The Latest