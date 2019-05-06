What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Luis Saez aboard Maximum Security crosses the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Photo by Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports
By —

Gary B. Graves, Associated Press

Maximum Security owner to appeal Derby disqualification

Nation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of Maximum Security says the horse will not run in the Preakness and will appeal his disqualification as the Kentucky Derby winner.

Gary West confirmed the decision by phone to The Associated Press. He says “there’s really no need, not having an opportunity to run for the Triple Crown to run a horse back in two weeks.”

Maximum Security became the first Derby winner to be disqualified for interference on Saturday. After an objection, racing stewards ruled that the colt swerved out and impeded the path of several horses between the far and final turns. Country House, a 65-1 shot, was elevated to first.

West has said he realizes the appeals process will take “months, if not years.” The owner has sought to see replays of the race that stewards used to reach their landmark decision.

By —

Gary B. Graves, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 03 Column: How teachers can support students during Ramadan

  2. Read May 06 Trump says ‘Mueller should not testify’

  3. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  4. Read May 03 What the new religious exemptions law means for your health care

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest