United States women's national team forward Megan Rapinoe speaks at New York City Hall after the ticker-tape parade for the United States women's national soccer team down the canyon of heroes in New York City. Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Police investigate defaced Rapinoe posters as possible hate crime

Nation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they are investigating after posters featuring U.S women’s soccer team player Megan Rapinoe were defaced with derogatory slurs.

Police said Wednesday the vandalism, which was discovered inside the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Manhattan on Monday, was being investigated as a possible hate crime. The posters have since been scrubbed clean.

The 2019 World Cup MVP has been an outspoken advocate for gender equity and LGBTQ inclusion.

The soccer team was honored with a ticker tape parade Wednesday up New York City’s Canyon of Heroes for winning the World Cup.

After the parade, Rapinoe urged Americans to “love more” and “hate less.”

