How U.S. women’s soccer is paving the way for pay equity in sports

In March, all 28 members sued the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender and pay discrimination. The Federation says the pay differential is based on a difference in aggregate revenue generated by the men's and women's teams.

But financial statements from the Federation show that, between 2016 and 2018, the women's games generated nearly $50.8 million in revenue, while the men's games brought in $49.9 million, a difference of $900,000.

A key driver of the pay gap? Much larger bonuses for the men in World Cup games. The men could earn about five times more for winning the Cup, which translates into hundreds of thousands of dollars more per player.

And there's another gap in prize money awarded by FIFA, the global soccer body. For their victory this year, the U.S. women will get $4 million from FIFA. Last year, FIFA paid the men's winning team from France $38 million.

Throughout their run to the championship, the U.S. women faced scrutiny and criticism, including from President Trump.

Megan Rapinoe, the team's co-captain and top scorer, indirectly addressed some of that controversy today, including the pay gap, while the head of the U.S. Soccer Federation listened.