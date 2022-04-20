More states are legalizing marijuana sales, but where does federal legislation stand?

New Jersey will be the latest state to allow sales of recreational marijuana -- one of 19 states where such sales are legal or about to begin. But it’s still illegal under federal law. William Brangham talks with Politico’s Natalie Ferteg about the challenges this disconnect creates for businesses and broader decriminalization efforts, and where efforts on federal marijuana legislation stand.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C.

