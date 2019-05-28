Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Supreme Court agrees to hear U.S.-Mexico border shooting case

Nation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will decide whether the family of a Mexican teenager who was shot to death by an American border agent can sue for damages in U.S. courts.

The justices said Tuesday that they will hear arguments next term in a case involving an agent who fired shots across the U.S.-Mexico border that killed 15-year-old Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca. The shooting occurred in 2010 on the border between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez.

The U.S. Border Patrol agent says he fired his gun because he was being attacked by people throwing rocks on the Mexican side of the border.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in 2017. It previously sent the case back to a lower court for additional proceedings.

