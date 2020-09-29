WATCH: Biden says Trump has no plan to tackle virus

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are sparring over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, with Biden saying “a lot more people are going to die” unless Trump gets “smarter a lot faster.”

Watch the moment from the debate in the player above.

Biden charged during Tuesday night’s debate that Trump “has no plan” to deal with the virus and noted that the president praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initial actions in dealing with the outbreak. Biden told Trump to “get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap on your golf course” and bring Democrats and Republicans into the Oval Office to cut a deal on a coronavirus aid package.

Trump, in response, is offering a number of erroneous claims, charging falsely that Biden opposed shutting down travel to China and claiming that the U.S. is “weeks away” from producing a vaccine. He also said that Biden’s handling of the H1N1 outbreak during the Obama administration was a “disaster,” though the number of H1N1 deaths in the U.S. was less than 1% of the deaths from the coronavirus.

Biden also noted that Trump misled the public on the severity of the virus and said that rather than owning up to the American people, the president “panicked or just looked at the stock market.”

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death from March to September and accounts for 11 percent of all deaths in the United States since the pandemic began, according to USA Facts.