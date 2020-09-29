What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

The Presidential Debate

Case Western University in Cleveland

Cleveland

Schedule

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

Digital Coverage Replay

8pm ET

Pre-show with Daniel Bush, Yamiche Alcindor and Lisa Desjardins Replay

9pm ET

Presidential Debate Special Coverage Replay

11pm ET

Voter Panel with Amna Nawaz Live

Follow Our Journalists

Judy Woodruff

Yamiche Alcindor

Amna Nawaz

Lisa Desjardins

John Yang

Daniel Bush

Candice Norwood

William Brangham

Nick Schifrin

Emily Knapp

Meredith Lee

Matt Loffman

Kate Grumke

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Biden says Trump has no plan to tackle virus

Nation

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are sparring over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, with Biden saying “a lot more people are going to die” unless Trump gets “smarter a lot faster.”

Watch the moment from the debate in the player above.

Biden charged during Tuesday night’s debate that Trump “has no plan” to deal with the virus and noted that the president praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initial actions in dealing with the outbreak. Biden told Trump to “get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap on your golf course” and bring Democrats and Republicans into the Oval Office to cut a deal on a coronavirus aid package.

Trump, in response, is offering a number of erroneous claims, charging falsely that Biden opposed shutting down travel to China and claiming that the U.S. is “weeks away” from producing a vaccine. He also said that Biden’s handling of the H1N1 outbreak during the Obama administration was a “disaster,” though the number of H1N1 deaths in the U.S. was less than 1% of the deaths from the coronavirus.

Biden also noted that Trump misled the public on the severity of the virus and said that rather than owning up to the American people, the president “panicked or just looked at the stock market.”

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death from March to September and accounts for 11 percent of all deaths in the United States since the pandemic began, according to USA Facts.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Sep 28 WATCH LIVE: Trump, Biden square off in first presidential debate

  2. Read Sep 29 WATCH LIVE: What voters think of Trump and Biden’s first debate

  3. Read Sep 29 In new videos for Biden, Obama and Harris make appeal to Black voters

  4. Read Sep 29 WATCH: Biden says Trump has no plan to tackle virus

  5. Read Sep 29 WATCH: ‘Right now, I’m the Democratic Party,’ Biden says during first presidential debate

2 campaign strategists on how Trump and Biden should approach debate

Politics Sep 29

The Latest