WATCH LIVE: How the congressional relief bill could affect you, or your family

Last month, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion relief package in order to provide relief to some Americans impacted by the virus. The package is the largest government recovery measure in U.S. history, in both total dollars and dollars per capita. But, what could this relief bill mean for you and your family? And how does this all fit into the context of the 2020 race for the White House?

PBS NewsHour’s senior political reporter Dan Bush and correspondent Lisa Desjardins are here to take a closer look, and answer your questions, about what the bill could mean for you, and what’s at stake for the 2020 election.

Watch the video player above for answers to your questions about how the congressional relief bill could affect you, or your family.