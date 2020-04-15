What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: How the congressional relief bill could affect you, or your family

Nation

Last month, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion relief package in order to provide relief to some Americans impacted by the virus. The package is the largest government recovery measure in U.S. history, in both total dollars and dollars per capita. But, what could this relief bill mean for you and your family? And how does this all fit into the context of the 2020 race for the White House?

PBS NewsHour’s senior political reporter Dan Bush and correspondent Lisa Desjardins are here to take a closer look, and answer your questions, about what the bill could mean for you, and what’s at stake for the 2020 election.

Watch the video player above for answers to your questions about how the congressional relief bill could affect you, or your family.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 15 EU blasts Trump’s WHO funding cut during critical stage of pandemic

  2. Read Apr 15 China didn’t warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days

  3. Watch Apr 14 The pandemic threatens the people of East Africa — and now locusts threaten their food

  4. Watch Apr 14 What an interrupted school year means for these college students

  5. Read Apr 14 Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

The Latest