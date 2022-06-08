WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Garland gives an update on the Uvalde school shooting investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Justice Department officials and experts who are reviewing the law enforcement response to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said the school district police Chief Pete Arredondo, who was in charge of the multi-agency response on May 24, made the “wrong decision” to not order officers to breach the classroom more quickly to confront the gunman.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, spent roughly 80 minutes inside Robb Elementary, and more than an hour passed from when the first officers followed him into the building and when he was killed, according to an official timeline. In the meantime, parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside.