WATCH: Capitol statue of Amelia Earhart, first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, unveiled

A statue of Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, was unveiled in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Wednesday morning.

The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Statuary Hall Collection, where each state has two statues, according to the Architect of the Capitol. States have been able to send statues since 1864, and have been able to replace their statues since 2000.

The Kansas legislature voted in 1999 to replace its statue of former Sen. John James Ingalls with Earhart, according to the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. The Ingalls statue has been in the collection since 1905.

With the addition of Earhart, the Statuary Hall Collection has 11 women represented, out of 100 total statues. On July 13, a statue of civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled, representing Florida, and marking the first Black person to represent a state in the collection.

This year is the 90th anniversary of Earhart’s landmark solo flight across the Atlantic, as well as the 125th anniversary of her birth in Kansas, according to the museum.