WATCH LIVE: Congressional Black Caucus holds forum on police accountability

The Congressional Black Caucus will hold a forum on police accountability June 11 amid growing calls to reform policing systems throughout the United States.

The forum is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Democrats in the House and Senate on Monday introduced a bill aimed at curbing police misconduct and use of force following the killings of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota.

“A profession where you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers who are accountable to the public,” said Rep. Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, during a news conference Monday on the legislation, which is called the Justice in Policing Act.

The bill would mandate a number of changes, including banning federal police from choking measures like the one used on Floyd, and banning the use of no-knock warrants for federal drug investigations. Taylor, 26, died after being shot by local police who entered her home unannounced to execute a drug warrant.

In addition to restricting use of force at the federal level, the measure also conditions federal funding to state and local police agencies on the implementation of certain reform efforts.