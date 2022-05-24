WATCH LIVE: FDA officials, baby formula company executives testify on nationwide shortage

A nationwide baby formula shortage has been affecting caregivers for months. The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce on Wednesday, May 25 will hear from FDA officials as well as the executives of companies that manufacture baby formula amid the ongoing formula shortage that was only exacerbated by a formula recall in February.

PBS NewsHour Digital Anchor Nicole Ellis will speak with NewsHour’s Ali Rogin ahead of the hearing at 10:45 am ET about how the shortage happened, who it is affecting and what politicians are doing to try and mitigate the problem. The hearing will begin at 11 am ET.

Watch the conversation and the hearing in the live player above.