WATCH LIVE: FDA officials, baby formula company executives testify on nationwide shortage

Casey Kuhn
Casey Kuhn
Nicole Ellis
Nicole Ellis
Leave your feedback
A nationwide baby formula shortage has been affecting caregivers for months. The House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce on Wednesday, May 25 will hear from FDA officials as well as the executives of companies that manufacture baby formula amid the ongoing formula shortage that was only exacerbated by a formula recall in February.
PBS NewsHour Digital Anchor Nicole Ellis will speak with NewsHour’s Ali Rogin ahead of the hearing at 10:45 am ET about how the shortage happened, who it is affecting and what politicians are doing to try and mitigate the problem. The hearing will begin at 11 am ET.
Watch the conversation and the hearing in the live player above.
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: