WATCH LIVE: Pence and Florida Gov. DeSantis speak in Tampa, Florida

Nation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida has reported 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to speak at 3 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

That daily number on Thursday is six times higher than the daily record less than a month ago. The state also reported 67 deaths for the second time in a week.

The seven-day average for daily deaths is now back over 40, a 30 percent increase from two weeks ago. The state’s death rate peaked at 60 per day in early May and declined to 30 by mid-June.

Pence and DeSantis are scheduled to visit a medical training center in Tampa on Thursday.

