WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks at ‘Spirit of America’ business showcase

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks July 2 at the “Spirit of America” business showcase, which will be held at the White House.

Trump’s remarks are expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch them live in the player above.

The U.S. recently surpassed 50,000 coronavirus cases a day for the first time, underlining the challenges still ahead as states press to reopen economies damaged by the virus.

Confirmed cases in California have increased nearly 50% over the past two weeks, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up 43%.

Infections have been surging in many other states as well, including Florida, Arizona and Texas. Florida recorded more than 6,500 new cases and counties in South Florida were closing beaches to fend off large July Fourth crowds that could further spread the virus.

U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the job market improved for the second straight month. However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said in a news conference that the positive jobs report Thursday shows the U.S. economy is “roaring back” from the coronavirus.