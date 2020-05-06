READ FULL: Ousted HHS vaccine expert files whistleblower complaint

A former vaccine expert with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) alleges in a whistleblower complaint that he was ousted because his efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic conflicted with those of President Donald Trump and other administration officials.

In the complaint filed Tuesday, Dr. Rick Bright cites “his efforts to prioritize science and safety over political expediency” as reasons for his ousting. He also said he pushed to discuss the health risks of medicinal treatments promoted by Trump as possible cures for COVID-19.

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was demoted to a position with the National Institutes of Health late last month. The complaint asserts this move was “clearly a retaliatory demotion” and requests for Bright to be reinstated with HHS.

Read the full text of Rick Bright’s whistleblower complaint here.