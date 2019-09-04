WATCH: North Carolina reports 1st death from Hurricane Dorian

North Carolina emergency officials are reporting the first death in the state related to Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Roy Cooper held a news conference Wednesday on Hurricane Dorian. Watch in the video player above.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that an 85-year-old man from Columbus County died from injuries when he fell off a ladder as he was trying to prepare his home for the approaching storm. The state emergency operations center didn’t have the man’s name, but a spokesman said he died Monday at a hospital in nearby Fayetteville.

Cooper warned the public at a news conference about the threat of flash flooding, storm surge and more than a foot of rainfall as Dorian arrives Thursday along the southeastern coast. The governor already has ordered evacuations on the state’s fragile barrier islands.

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas from Dorian, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings are being extended as Hurricane Dorian crawls up a path parallel to the U.S. East Coast.

A storm surge warning is now in effect from north of Port Canaveral, Florida, up to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday remain near 105 mph (165 kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane. Dorian is centered about 90 miles (140 kilometers) east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, and is moving north-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas from Dorian, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.