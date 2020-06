WATCH: NYC Mayor de Blasio says 8 p.m. curfew will extend through June 7

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s mayor extended an 8 p.m. curfew all week with the hope to quelling violence and looting that continued overnight. This comes as protests continued around the country following the death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody.

“We’re going to have a tough few days. We’re going to beat it back,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday as he announced that an 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew would hold through Sunday, June 7.

Watch de Blasio’s remarks in the video player above.

The plan came after a night when chaos broke out in midtown Manhattan and the Bronx.

On Monday, an 11 p.m. curfew — the city’s first in decades — failed to prevent destruction as groups of people smashed their way into shops, including Macy’s flagship Manhattan store.

Police said nearly 700 people were arrested and several officers were injured during the chaos Monday night and early Tuesday.

As the day dawned, the city appeared to have made progress limiting violent clashes between police and large groups of demonstrators marching throughout the city over the death of George Floyd. Several big marches went off peacefully, with one hours-long demonstration in Brooklyn allowed to continue long after an 11 p.m. curfew.

But for a second night, some protesters attacked businesses in Manhattan’s glitzy shopping districts and a neighborhood in the Bronx, where shops were looted and rubbish set on fire.

People rushed into a Nike store and carried out armloads of clothing. Storefront windows were smashed near Rockefeller Center and wreckage littered the inside of an AT&T store.

One officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Another video showed a group of men hitting a police officer with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.

“Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others — and those people are being arrested,” Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted late Monday. “Their actions are unacceptable and we won’t allow them in our city.”

Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. A bystander video captured the officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite his pleas that he could not breathe. Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

Some officers in New York City and around the nation have sought to show solidarity with demonstrators protesting Floyd’s death while urging calm among those who were participating in violence and looting.