WATCH: Rapinoe says World Cup will be a ‘paradigm shift’ for women’s sports

The upcoming women’s World Cup will be a worldwide “paradigm shift” for women’s sports, U.S. soccer star and equal pay advocate Megan Rapinoe said Tuesday.

Rapinoe and other players from the U.S. women’s national soccer team spoke to reporters at a media event ahead of training camp for the women’s World Cup.

In response to a question by PBS NewsHour co-anchor Amna Nawaz about recent gains in women’s sports, Rapinoe noted that women’s sports across the globe have seen an uptick in interest in the past few years.

“You’ve seen what’s happened since last World Cup — whether it’s stadiums selling out, or the women’s Final Four, you know, cricket league in India,” Rapinoe said. “There’s so many examples of this and it feels like this is a paradigm shift, or a moment we’ll look back to and say ‘nothing was ever the same after this women’s World Cup.’”

The World Cup runs July 20 to Aug. 20. It’s on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, according to FIFA, the international governing body for the sport

Rapinoe has helped lead the fight for equal pay for the women’s team, filing a gender discrimination lawsuit in 2019. In Feb. 2022, U.S. women’s soccer players reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

In 2022, President Joe Biden awarded Rapinoe a Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying in a statement that she is “a prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.”

