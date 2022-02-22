U.S. women soccer players reach $24 million settlement in fight for equal pay

Julie Foudy:

Well, back in the day, when we were playing, way back in the day, we used to say we were fighting for equitable pay, not equal pay.

And back then, it was, hey, we just want to be able to make a living. We're not asking for what the men are getting. But we can't live off $10 a day. We can't live like we are and still continue to play. And so that was the fight back in the day for better marketing, more staffing, more support, more grassroots support, all those things, that of course, now today, the fight is for equal pay, as it should be.

But, yes, it goes back decades to where we have been doing a lot of rattling for many years of U.S. soccer. And I think the great news in today, and with the settlement of the lawsuit, is, as you said, Stephanie, at the top, it's going to be extended to the CBA.

So this lawsuit doesn't actually get settled until the collective bargaining agreement gets settled. And that's what's going to guarantee and lock in that equal pay for future generations. And I think that's what we're so excited about, as players, as athletes who have been fighting for this. I know there's a lot of women out there in other sports as well who are equally excited, a lot of women in general.

So I think that is what really is going to stick with all of us, is the equal pay going forward.