WATCH: Trump uses altered map in briefing on Hurricane Dorian prep

President Donald Trump is expressing some relief regarding Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Florida, saying “we got lucky in Florida.”

Still, his administration is bracing for significant amounts of rain and storm surge as the hurricane makes its way up the Atlantic coast.

Trump is meeting in the Oval Office with his chief of staff and leaders at the Department of Homeland Security to get the latest information about the hurricane.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday remain near 105 mph (165 kph), making it a Category 2 hurricane.

At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

Trump says the United States is providing humanitarian support to the Bahamas.