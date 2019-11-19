Episode 3: When things go wrong

The American justice system is based around the idea that you can get to the truth when two opposing sides make their cases in court. But what happens if your defense attorney is so overloaded they can’t handle the case that could cost you your freedom? What happens when the most important testimony goes unheard, or when the evidence that could prove your innocence goes unseen? These failures aren’t hypothetical. They happen all the time. They happened to Ricky Kidd.