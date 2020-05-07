#GivingTuesday

Rural hospitals were already struggling. Then the coronavirus hit.

Science

Much of what we’ve heard about the coronavirus is from major cities like New York. But what’s happening to hospitals in rural America, where there are more high-risk patients, fewer resources and a smaller safety net — if there is one at all? We talk to two front-line hospital workers in southwest Georgia, and one man in West Texas who has pieced together his own supply chain to get hospitals the equipment they need.

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

Erica R. Hendry is the digital news editor at PBS NewsHour.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

