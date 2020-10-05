An update from Ricky Kidd

It’s been about a year since Ricky Kidd was exonerated of charges for a 1996 double homicide he didn’t commit. As he’s set out to build a new life after 23 years in prison, the world has also changed around him, amid a global pandemic and widespread protests against police violence and racism, including calls for criminal justice reform. In this special episode, producer Frank Carlson catches up with Ricky about the fallout from his case, his work with others who have been wrongfully convicted and the challenges the formerly incarcerated face in restarting their lives.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders