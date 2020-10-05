Share this episode

View all episodes

An update from Ricky Kidd

Nation

It’s been about a year since Ricky Kidd was exonerated of charges for a 1996 double homicide he didn’t commit. As he’s set out to build a new life after 23 years in prison, the world has also changed around him, amid a global pandemic and widespread protests against police violence and racism, including calls for criminal justice reform. In this special episode, producer Frank Carlson catches up with Ricky about the fallout from his case, his work with others who have been wrongfully convicted and the challenges the formerly incarcerated face in restarting their lives.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

By —

Frank Carlson

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

By —

Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been producing video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson
By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: