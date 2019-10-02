What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate and founder of Venture for America, Andrew Yang, participates in the "Climate Forum 2020," at Georgetown University's Gaston Hall in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2019. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Reuters
By —

Juana Summers, Associated Press

2020 candidate Andrew Yang raises $10 million in 3rd quarter

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang raised $10 million for his campaign in the third quarter of the year, aides said Wednesday, putting the technology entrepreneur close to or above some of the senators in the 2020 race.

Yang’s total is more than triple the $2.8 million he took in from April through June and is evidence of the increased interest in his campaign, the centerpiece of which is a proposal for the government to pay all households $1,000 a month. By comparison, California Sen. Kamala Harris reported raising $11.6 million over the three months that ended Sept. 30, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker received $6 million-plus in contributions after a last-ditch fundraising drive.

“If we went from $2.8 million to $10 million in the 3rd quarter what will we do in the 4th quarter?” Yang tweeted. “That is the fun of this campaign – the sky is the limit.”

READ MORE: How would Andrew Yang give Americans $1,000 per month? With this tax

Another long shot candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, reported raising $2.1 million in the third quarter, with $1.8 million cash on hand. Bennet has not qualified for the party’s latest debate this month. Yang will be on stage.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported raising $25.3 million and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $19.1 million. The two polling leaders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have not announced their third-quarter results.

By —

Juana Summers, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Sep 29 Why music has such profound effects on the brain

  2. Read Oct 02 WATCH: Democrats warn White House against attempting to block impeachment inquiry

  3. Watch Oct 01 Why Barr asking foreign leaders for help in probe of U.S. agencies raises concerns

  4. Read Oct 02 WATCH: Trump says whistleblower should be protected if ‘legitimate’

  5. Watch Sep 30 How China’s high-tech ‘eyes’ monitor behavior and dissent

The Latest